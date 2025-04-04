IPL 2025: MS Dhoni to lead Chennai Super Kings against Delhi Capitals?

CHENNAI: During the pre-match press conference on match eve, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey has hinted at a possible leadership change for the clash against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

This development comes as regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad picked up an injury while facing Tushar Deshpande in the previous match against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

This gives the opportunity for CSK to look for a stand-in captain for the afternoon clash.

Speaking about Ruturaj's recovery, Hussey said, “ Yeah it (elbow) has been a little bit sore, but it’s improving every day, so we’re very hopeful that he’ll be fine tomorrow for the game.”

“We would take a call as to how he bats in the nets today. If he doesn’t play, I'm not sure who will lead. But there is a strong chance that a young wicket-keeper might fill in,” he added.

The young wicket-keeper he mentioned was obviously the CSK talisman MS Dhoni who was leading the team since its inception, gave the leadership to Ravindra Jadeja for a brief period and when it didn’t work, he returned to lead the side once again. He then handed over the reins to Ruturaj at the start of last season.

Although Ruturaj was seen batting on the nets after receiving treatment, he remains doubtful for the clash against Delhi.

The last time Dhoni led the franchise was in 2023 finals against Gujarat Titans (GT) where he led the team to the record fifth title.