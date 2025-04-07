MI opt to bowl against RCB as Bumrah, Rohit return

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians' lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned to competitive cricket after a long injury layoff as his team opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL match here on Monday.

Besides Bumrah, Rohit Sharma too came back into the side after missing the previous game, but RCB are playing an unchanged side.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (capt), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.