IPL 2025: MI win toss, elect to bowl against LSG; Rohit misses out due to knee injury

LUCKNOW: Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya said Rohit Sharma is sitting out of the contest after being hit on the knee during nets.

LSG have brought in fit-again Akashdeep Singh in place of M Siddharth.

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan.

Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Vignesh Puthur.