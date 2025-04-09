Begin typing your search...

    IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 58 runs

    Chasing 218 for a win, the Royals were all out for 159 in 19.2 overs

    AuthorPTIPTI|9 April 2025 11:26 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-04-09 18:08:34  )
    IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 58 runs
    X

    Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna celebrates with Jos Buttler after taking the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad (PTI) 

    AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 58 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

    Chasing 218 for a win, the Royals were all out for 159 in 19.2 overs.

    Shimron Hetmyer top-scored for RR with a 32-ball 52 while captain Sanju Samson chipped in with a 28-ball 41.

    For GT, Prasidh Krishna took three wickets while Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore got two each.

    Earlier, Sai Sudharsan struck a breezy 82 to help GT post 217 for 6.

    Sudharsan's 53-ball innings was studded with eight fours and three sixes, while M Shahrukh Khan and Jos Buttler made 36 each.

    Brief Scores:

    Gujarat Titans: 217 for 6 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 82, Jos Buttler 36, M Shahrukh Khan 36; Maheesh Theekshana 2/54, Tushar Deshpande 2/53).

    Rajasthan Royals: 159 all out in 19.2 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 52, Sanju Samson 41; Prasidh Krishna 3/24, Rashid Khan 2/37, Sai Kishore 2/20).

    Gujarat TitansRajasthan RoyalsNarendra Modi stadiumIPL 2025
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X