IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by 36 runs

AHMEDABAD: A clinical display helped Gujarat Titans register a comprehensive 36-run win over Mumbai Indians in their IPL match here on Saturday.

Sent in to bat, GT posted 196 for 8, riding on a 41-ball 63-run knock by opener B. Sai Sudharsan and useful contributions from skipper Shubman Gill (38), Jos Buttler (39) and Sherfane Rutherford (18).

In reply, MI could manage just 160 for six in their stipulated 20 overs with Suryakumar Yadav (48) and Tilak Varma (39) scoring bulk of the runs.

Mohammed Siraj (2/34) and Prasidh Krishna (2/18) were the most successful bowlers for GT, while Kagiso Rabada (1/42) and R Sai Kishore (1/37) were also among wickets.

For MI, skipper Hardik Pandya (2/29), returning to action after missing the first game, took two wickets, while Trent Boult (1/34), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1/28 in 2 overs), Deepak Chahar (1/39) and Satyanarayana Raju (1/40) accounted for one wicket apiece.

Brief scores:

Gujarat Titans: 196-8 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 63; Hardik Pandya 2/29).

Mumbai Indians: 160 for 6 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 48; Mohammed Siraj 2/34, Prasidh Krishna 2/18).