    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 March 2025 7:02 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-03-25 13:49:59  )
    IPL 2025: GT win toss, opt to bowl against PBKS
    Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 

    CHENNAI: Gujarat Titans (GT) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

    Teams:

    Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

    Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

