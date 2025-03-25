IPL 2025: GT win toss, opt to bowl against PBKS

CHENNAI: Gujarat Titans (GT) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna