IPL 2025: Gaikwad ruled out; Dhoni to lead CSK

CHENNAI: After enduring four losses in a row, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) return to the Chepauk to take on defending champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) under their new captain, MS Dhoni, after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament due to an elbow injury.

Gaikwad took a blow to his right forearm during the team's defeat against Rajasthan in Guwahati, and after X-rays came back inconclusive, MRI scans revealed a fracture in the radial neck of his elbow. "Very disappointed and we feel for him," said head coach Stephen Fleming. "We appreciate the efforts he's made in trying to play, but unfortunately, he’ll be unable to continue in the tournament."

CSK's batting has been a cause for concern, and Gaikwad's absence means there is a void that needs to be filled quickly. Fleming said, “As far as replacements go, we have a few options in the squad. We haven’t zeroed in on anyone. Dhoni was ready to take over. He understood where it was coming from."

Dhoni has led CSK in 235 games, including all of their title-winning campaigns, and the last time he captained the team was during the 2023 IPL final.