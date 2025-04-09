IPL 2025: Dropped catches cost us, says Gaikwad after CSK’s fourth straight loss

NEW CHANDIGARH: After losing their fourth straight game, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad narrowed down their recent losses to poor execution in the field after suffering an 18-run defeat against the Punjab Kings in Match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 here on Tuesday.

The five-time champions gave two lifelines to opener Priyansh Arya, the first on the second ball of the game as he went on to raise hell and score the second-fastest century by an Indian in IPL history.

Gaikwad believes, after a disappointing batting performance in the recent losses, his side was spot-on while chasing and the extra runs conceded took the game away for them.

"In the last four games, that is the only point of difference. It has been very critical. Every time we drop the catch, the same batter is adding 20-25-30 runs extra. If you leave out the RCB game, the last three chases, it was a matter of one or two or maybe three hits.

"If we had executed well, and at the end of the day, it also comes down to the dropped catches. Today was spot-on from a batting perspective. This is what we wanted. Our best batters, who can play pace very well, played up the order and had a brilliant powerplay. It was a better, improved performance and many positives,” said Gaikwad in the post-match presentation.

One of the most surprising moments of the game was CSK’s decision to retire opener Devon Conway, who was batting at 69, while MS Dhoni was hitting sixes from the other end as the Kiwi batter struggled to continue the momentum he had in the opening 10 overs.

Gaikwad reflected on the decision to call him back to the pavilion and send Ravindra Jadeja in his stead. “Devon is more of a timer of a ball. Very useful at the top of the order. Jaddu, his role is completely different. You know the batsman is struggling. We waited for him to time it and then changed when we thought it was necessary,” added Gaikwad.