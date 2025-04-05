IPL 2025: DC set a target of 184 runs for CSK

CHENNAI: KL Rahul mixed his trademark elegance with brute force during a 51-ball 77 as Delhi Capitals posted 183 for six against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Rahul struck six fours and three sixes to anchor DC's innings after they opted to bat first.

Tristan Stubbs chipped in with an unbeaten 12-ball 24 before Matheesha Pathirana (1/31) bowled a brilliant final over to prevent DC from finishing their innings on a high.

The Capitals suffered a jolt at the start of their innings thanks to an excellent first over from Khaleel Ahmed (2/25), who had big-hitting opener Jake Fraser-McGurk caught after putting him under pressure with four dot balls.

Credit to Khaleel for plotting Fraser-McGurk's dismissal by banging the ball on the good length instead of allowing him to play in the 'V', something the young Australian is good at.

Notwithstanding the early jitter, DC managed to score 51 runs in the power play and that was largely because of the enterprise shown by Abhishek Porel (33 off 20 balls), who collected 19 runs from left-arm fast-medium bowler Mukesh Choudhary's first over.

Playing this game in place of Rahul Tripathi, Choudhary struggled to get his length right and was bowling either too full of too short, and Porel took full advantage of some wayward bowling.

Khaleel returned to bowl another fine over and Choudhary too did much better in his second over.

KL Rahul broke the shackles with a six over deep square leg off Khaleel before CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad introduced spin in the form of the seasoned Ravichandran Ashwin in the sixth over, hoping for a wicket.

The much-needed breakthrough, however, came in the next over as Porel ended up giving an easy catch to Matheesha Pathirana after driving Ravindra Jadeja uppishly in the left-arm spinner's first over.

It was a soft dismissal, and Porel would be frustrated with it as he was looking good for a big one after having settled down nicely at Chepauk.

Axar Patel began his innings with a six over long-on off Jadeja but, like Porel, the DC skipper too got out after getting his eye in, for a 14-ball 21.

On either side of Axar's dismissal, Rahul struck two sixes off Noor Ahmad and Jadeja respectively, before reaching his 38th IPL fifty off 33 balls.

Rahul found an able ally in Sameer Rizvi (20 off 15 balls) as the duo added 56 runs for the fourth wicket in quick time.