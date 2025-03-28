IPL 2025: CSK win toss, opt to bowl against RCB

CHENNAI: ) Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and elected to field against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Indian Premier League contest here on Friday.

Both CSK and RCB are coming off wins in their respective season-opening matches.

CSK made one change to their playing eleven, bringing in Matheesha Pathirana in place of Nathan Ellis.

For RCB, Bhuvneshwar Kumar came in for Rasikh Salam Dar.

Teams: Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.