IPL 2025: CSK faces tricky Punjab test

MULLANPUR: The distinct lack of firepower in Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s death overs batting is a sensitive area that Chennai Super Kings needs to address ahead of its away IPL clash against Punjab Kings here on Tuesday.

In one of its worst starts to an IPL season, CSK has now completed a hat-trick of defeats, all while chasing.

While Punjab Kings lost its previous game against Rajasthan Royals at home, Shreyas Iyer’s side looks more well-rounded than CSK which is grappling with combination problems.

Dhoni’s presence at the back-end, which once was considered a boon, is turning into bane for the ‘Yellow Brigade’.

But such is the aura of the man playing his 18th IPL season (only one apart from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma), that no one in the CSK ranks can probably walk up to the man and show him the mirror.

While ‘Brand Dhoni’ still rules the hearts of CSK aficionados and cheer is deafening when he enters the turf, the game against Delhi Capitals was certainly an awakening for his supporters that there is more to a team than their ‘Beloved Thala’ and probably it’s time to move on.

The opposition teams now expect to bat first and somehow score anything above 180 knowing that it would be an uphill task for CSK unless Shivam Dube fires.

Now Dube is a muscular hit-and-miss kind of a player and odds of his success with his template will always be 50-50.

Dhoni’s greatness in all these years has been his immaculate sense of timing whether it is bidding adieu to captaincy or retiring from international game. Will he decide himself once again or wait for the nudge?

With Dhoni being the same player and no one to “bell the cat”, CSK is in unusual mess with a mis-firing top-order where the skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has had to give up his opening slot.

Yuzvendra Chahal, the seasoned leg-spinner, will certainly play a key role against CSK as he enjoys a favourable match-up against his former India captain.

Chahal and Dhoni have been pitted against each other 10 times in various IPL games and the Haryana bowler has dismissed the legend five times.

For Punjab Kings, skipper Iyer and young Nehal Wadhera’s form keeps it in good stead.