IPL 2025: Battle of equals as KKR, LSG eye sustained momentum

KOLKATA: Sunil Narine will come face-to-face with his 'clone' and biggest fan Digvesh Rathi when Kolkata Knight Riders host Lucknow Super Giants in a high-stakes IPL afternoon clash at the Eden Gardens here on Tuesday.

Both sides are locked at four points from as many games -- two wins apiece -- going into the contest.

For the home side, it has been a season of mixed returns so far. After early defeats to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians, KKR roared back to form in their last outing -- a commanding win over Sunrisers Hyderabad -- following a long-awaited middle-order resurgence.

Their costliest buy, Venkatesh Iyer finally delivered while Rinku Singh and veteran Ajinkya Rahane provided vital contributions.

Promising youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi also caught the eye with his fluency and textbook technique.

But one area of concern continues to plague the Knight Riders -- their misfiring opening partnership.

The opening duo of Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine has struggled to give them flying starts that Phil Salt provided last season.

Their highest stand this season has been 44 runs while the openers have managed 4, 1, and 14 in the other games.

Narine has looked scratchy and inconsistent, raising questions over his role at the top. It wouldn't be surprising if Raghuvanshi is pushed up alongside de Kock.

Narine vs Rathi

KKR know that Narine's importance is not just about scoring runs. With Narine and Rathi in opposite camps, it will be fascinating to see who outshines the other -- the master or the apprentice.

Rathi, who was spotted after a strong Delhi Premier League showing, now finds himself against the man who 'shaped his cricketing dream'.

"I fell in love with bowling after watching Sunil Narine," Rathi said after bagging the Player of the Match award against MI. "I want to stay calm like him, attack batters, and be fearless in crunch situations."

With Imran Tahir's hairstyle, Narine's bowling action, and Kesrick Williams' notebook celebration, Rathi has combined style with substance to become one of the most fascinating stories of IPL 2025.