Getting 97 not out in first match icing on the cake: Shreyas Iyer

AHMEDABAD: Punjab Kings' Shreyas Iyer on Tuesday said scoring 97 not out in his debut match as captain of a new franchise was "icing on the cake" as his team beat Gujarat Titans by 11 runs in their high-scoring IPL game.

Iyer smashed nine sixes and five fours in his 42-ball knock as Punjab Kings piled up a massive 243 for five, and Gujarat Titans could only manage 232 for five.

"(I am) ecstatic, to be honest. Getting 97 (not out) in the first match is always the icing on the cake. No better feeling to be honest," Iyer told the broadcaster after the match.

"It was important for me to go ahead and adapt. I got four off the first ball, and that gave an immense boost. That flicked six off Rabada - I think the momentum change..."

Iyer put on 81 runs off only 28 balls with Shashank Singh for the sixth wicket which took the game away from GT, and the Punjab skipper praised his batting partner for his quick innings.

"There was some extra bounce as well. I think we adapted quickly. You see, the 44 runs (which) Shashank scored off 16 or 17 balls... with the dew coming in, we knew the scenario would be changing. Thankfully, we were able to execute," he said.

Iyer also praised Vijaykumar Vyshak and Arshdeep Singh for their efforts towards the end.

"Vyshak is a funny character; he has got lot of traits in him where he comes in with a great attitude. His approach is stupendous. It was magnificent to watch from the outside."

"I think Arshdeep played an important role. He said the ball is reversing a bit; the saliva is helping. Before the season started, we left no stone unturned. Everyone chips in with their mindset. There's everyone participating and showing interest," he added.

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill lamented that his bowlers leaked too many runs towards the end of the first half.

"We got our chances when we were bowling and batting. Too many runs we conceded in the back end of the innings," he said.

"Those three overs in the middle, we scored around 18 runs. That, and our first three overs we didn't score many runs. That cost us the game," he added.