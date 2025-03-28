FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup: Hockey India names Chennai, Madurai as hosts

NEW DELHI: Hockey India announced Chennai and Madurai as the host cities for the forthcoming FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup, which will be held from November 28 to December 10.

The two-week hockey extravaganza will see 24 teams participating for the first time for the coveted title.

This will be the third successive FIH Junior Men’s World Cup being held in India with the previous editions of the event held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha in 2021 and Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh in 2016 which was won by India.

Speaking about the event, President, Hockey India, Dilip Tirkey said, “It is a matter of great pride for Hockey India to host the forthcoming FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup. With 24 teams playing the Junior World Cup this time, we will have the event in two cities – Chennai and Madurai. While Chennai has hosted the Asian Champions Trophy in 2023, Madurai will be hosting an international event of this magnitude for the first time and we are happy to take hockey to different parts of the country.”