World Cup qualifiers: Reece, Eze score as England defeats Latvia 3-0

LONDON: Reece James scored a brilliant free kick and Eberechi Eze grabbed his maiden international goal as England beat Latvia 3-0 in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley Stadium on Monday.

James, making his first start in 2 1/2 years, curled a 25-meter free kick into the top corner after 37 minutes. The goal was his first in 18 England appearances and broke down a stuffy Latvia side.

Midway through the second half, with the home crowd starting to get restless, young midfielder Morgan Rogers combined well with Declan Rice to pave the way for a Harry Kane tap-in.

Then Eze cut in from the right and his shot hit the back of the net after taking a slight deflection.

England is the hot favorite to win Europe Group K and qualify for the 2026 World Cup. New coach Thomas Tuchel, in just his second game in charge, was content with the result if not the performance against a side 136 places behind it in the FIFA rankings. The German praised the returning James, a player he knows from his time managing Chelsea, and said he was happy with the way things have gone in his first two matches.

“I know Reecey and the quality the boy has is amazing," Tuchel told broadcaster. “He has every right to be proud and happy with his performance. He is in excellent shape. He looks sharp, in shape and the quality there can be no doubt.

Albania recorded its first win in the same group, it bounced back from losing to England 2-0 on Friday by beating Andorra 3-0 at home. Rey Manaj scored twice in the first half and Myrto Uzuni added a third in second-half stoppage time.

In Group G, Poland won for the second time in three days thanks to two goals from Karol Swiderski against Malta. Swiderski scored in each half.

Earlier, Finland gave up a two-goal lead in Lithuania and drew 2-2, missing the chance to maintain an unbeaten record.