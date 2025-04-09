DyCM Udhayanidhi felicitates para-athletes, hands out cash awards

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Wednesday felicitated the state’s medal winners from the second edition of the Khelo India Para Games, which concluded recently. He distributed cheques totaling Rs 1.12 crore as high cash incentives to 62 para-athletes who won 74 medals for the state.

In another event, the Minister handed out cheques and modern sports equipment, including bicycles and pole vault poles—worth Rs 10.90 lakh to six athletes from the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation.

The event was attended by Atulya Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, J Meghanatha Reddy, Member Secretary, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), N Ramachandran, Vice President, SDAT, and Ashok Sigamani.