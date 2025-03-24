Dhoni Humbled by IPL Fan Love, Calls it "Ultimate Thank You"

CHENNAI: In an exclusive interview on JioHotstar's "The MSD Experience," MS Dhoni expressed profound gratitude for the overwhelming support from IPL fans, emphasising that their appreciation is the ultimate reward for his contributions to the sport.

He acknowledged the unique atmosphere of Indian cricket, highlighting the IPL as a continuation of that experience, where fans consistently show their enthusiasm. Regarding his favorite stadiums, Dhoni expressed a soft corner for Mumbai due to significant career milestones, while also praising the vibrant crowds in Bangalore, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad, ultimately conceding that Chepauk holds a special place due to the distinctive and passionate support.

Dhoni discussed his strategic approach to batting in the current IPL format, focusing on maximizing runs in limited deliveries, primarily aiming for sixes, and valuing every run in high-scoring games. He dismissed the notion of having a specific rivalry with Mumbai Indians, stating his focus remains on performing consistently against all teams, prioritizing team victory over individual matchups. He noted that the 'Impact Player' rule, while benefiting him, alters the game's dynamics, contributing to higher scores by fostering a more aggressive batting mindset.

Reflecting on regional language commentary, particularly Bhojpuri, Dhoni likened it to the engaging style of old-school radio broadcasts. He acknowledged the value of commentators' insights, which provide an external perspective on the game. He also spoke about the appointment of Ruturaj Gaikwad as CSK's captain, highlighting Gaikwad's temperament, rapport with the team, and long-term suitability for the role. Dhoni clarified his supportive role in the transition, emphasizing Gaikwad's autonomy in decision-making.

Dhoni addressed his adaptability in the evolving T20 format, acknowledging the shift towards batter-friendly pitches and the increasing prevalence of high-scoring matches. He emphasized the need for players to innovate and adapt their strategies to remain relevant. Finally, Dhoni shared insights into his relationship with Virat Kohli, highlighting Kohli's relentless pursuit of excellence and their collaborative approach to game analysis. He described their evolving bond, from a captain-player relationship to a lasting friendship, built on mutual respect and shared experiences.