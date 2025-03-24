Delhi Capitals keep Lucknow Super Giants to 209/8 after Marsh, Pooran blitz in IPL

VISAKHAPATNAM: Delhi Capitals staged a strong comeback after Nicholas Pooran (75) and Mitchell Marsh’s (72) blitz to keep Lucknow Super Giants to a sub-par 209 for 8 in their Indian Premier League contest, here on Monday.

LSG are at least 30 runs short on a good batting track losing seven wickets for 61 runs after being 133 for 1 in the 12th over.

With no assistance off the pitch, LSG openers went off the blocks quickly with Marsh bludgeoning half dozen of sixes and an equal number of boundaries, including a 21-ball fifty for his fastest half-century. And Pooran dazzling with his stunning strokeplay to make 75 off only 30 balls with 7 sixes and 6 fours.

LSG appeared set for a total in excess of 240 at one stage, but riding on a splendid spell from Kuldeep Yadav (4-0-20-2) and Mitchell Starc’s 3/42, Delhi Capitals applied brakes on their opponent’s charge with tremendous success.

LSG, who were cruising at 133 for one in the 12th over, staggered through the second half to add only 76 runs in the last eight overs while losing six wickets.

Marsh took charge early on to 21 runs off the third over from compatriot Starc to make intentions clear. On a placid track, Marsh made merry as he connected with sheer power and timing to leave Delhi scrambling for answers as each of his stroke appeared to have brought desired results.

Even as Vipraj Nigam provided a breakthrough in form of Aiden Markram (15) inside the powerplay, there was no let-up for the Capitals as LSG raised to their second fastest team 100 in 8.1 overs.

A pivotal moment in the innings arrived in the seventh over when Sameer Rizvi spilled a regulation catch to give Pooran a reprieve, off Nigam while fielding at backward point.

Pooran’s mishit went straight to the fielder who had to move a few steps back to grab the ball but it popped out of his hands.

The left-handed Caribbean batter made Delhi pay a heavy price for the mistake in the following overs, especially in the 13th when he smacked Tristan Stubbs for four consecutive sixes to collect 28 runs off it.

Pooran was belligerent against spin and pace alike, clearing the ropes at will to set up the platform for a massive total with his 87-run stand off 42 balls with Marsh, but LSG squandered it.

There was disappointment in store for new LSG skipper Rishabh Pant, who fell for a six-ball duck with Kuldeep, who helped Delhi pull things back in control. Kuldeep varied his pace and used flighted deliveries putting the batters in two minds whether to play from the crease or step out.

David Miller fought till the end but found no support as wickets kept tumbling. However, his 19-ball 27 with two sixes and a four at least took LSG past the 200-run mark in the final over.