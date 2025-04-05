CSK head coach Fleming quashes MSD’s retirement speculation

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said MS Dhoni is “still going strong”, putting an end to speculation surrounding the former skipper’s imminent retirement.

The presence of Dhoni’s parents -- Pan Singh and Devaki Devi -- at Chepauk for CSK’s match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday had fuelled speculation regarding his immediate future.

“I’m just enjoying working with him (Dhoni). He’s still going strong. I don’t even ask him about his plans these days. You guys (media) are the ones that ask (about retirement),” said Fleming in the post-match press conference.

The decision to send Dhoni at No. 9 attracted heavy criticism but on Saturday the legendary cricketer walked out at No. 7 but struggled to gain any momentum during his 26-ball 30 as CSK lost the match by 25 runs, its third straight defeat.

Fleming did not see Dhoni coming in the 11th over as a damage limitation move and said batting at that stage was really tough.

However, Fleming admitted that CSK needed to produce better outings with the bat, and they have not really exploited the resources in their ranks.

“We are focusing still very hard on bowling-wise to restrict teams but we do need to be better with the bat. We need to have one or two players in form, predominantly the top three or four.

“We need a bit more production there, and that then allows the power hitters to finish off. Here, we’re having to introduce players just not quite at the right time.

“We’ve got Dube as well, who’s close, but just not quite getting the job done. So, we are there or thereabouts, but six to 20 and 15-run losses are annoying,” he noted.

Badani pats Rahul

Delhi Capitals’ senior batter KL Rahul did not allow CSK left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad to settle down, and DC head coach Hemang Badani said it played a big role in his side’s win.

“Rahul was clear enough that he was not going to let Noor settle down because he felt that Noor was somebody who was a crucial bowler for CSK.

“And he wanted to make sure that once you put the opposition’s best bowler down, it becomes difficult to keep coming back after that.”