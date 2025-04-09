Breaking Boundaries: Classic FA's Inspirational Journey in the Reliance Foundation Development League

MUMBAI: In a season defined by heart, hustle, and belief, Classic Football Academy (Classic FA) has emerged as the story to remember from Season 4 of the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL). Based out of Imphal, Manipur, the academy has defied expectations to secure a historic berth in the National Championship stage — their maiden entry into the final four of India’s premier U21 competition. Their rise has captivated scouts and football followers alike, especially for a team that began the campaign with a commanding 5-0 win over Todo United FC and never looked back.

"I'm very happy for the boys and also want to give the credit to RFDL for giving them a platform to improve themselves with highly competitive game time. This will only help in their growth and prepare them for the senior level competitions," said Chandam Chitrasen Singh, Head Coach, Classic FA.

After finishing joint-top in the Rest of India group alongside Jamshedpur FC in the Regional Qualifiers, Classic FA entered the Zonal Group Stage against heavyweights like NorthEast United FC, Shillong Lajong FC, Aizawl FC, and Jamshedpur FC again. Their consistency earned them a second-place finish, punching their ticket to the National Group Stage in Mumbai.

"India is a vast country in terms of the geography and when you travel from Northeast to other places sometimes it feels like traveling to a different country altogether. Coming to Mumbai itself as a challenge for us due to the difference in weather conditions. In that, when you play top clubs from different states like Mohun Bagan and Dempo, whose tempo is naturally high, helps the boys understand the game even better. It's a very good experience for us to play against teams from different parts of the country," Chitrasen added.

With unfamiliar weather and tough opposition, the Manipur-based academy had their mettle tested early, falling to Muthoot FA in the opening match. But as they say, 'What doesn't kill you, only makes you stronger,' the Manipur outfit bounced back with vigour producing back-to-back victories against Sreenidi Deccan FC, Dempo SC, Mumbai City FC followed by a goalless draw on the final day against Mohun Bagan Super Giant that sealed their qualification for the semi-finals. Another exciting prospect for the team apart from a shot at the RFDL National Championship is the qualification for the Premier League Next Generation Cup presented by Reliance Foundation, where Classic FA will take on some quality opposition from the UK's youth teams.

As the RFDL National Championship knocks on the door, Classic FA gear up to face FC Goa on Thursday, at the Reliance Corporate Park in Mumbai. All eyes will be on the Manipuri outfit as they aim for ultimate glory in India's premier U21 competition.

The RFDL 2024-25 National Championship matches will be streamed live on RF Youth Sports YouTube channel.