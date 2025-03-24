Ashutosh wins a thriller for DC against LSG

VISAKHAPATINAM: Impact sub Ashutosh Sharma played the most defining knock of his IPL career to guide Delhi Capitals to a thrilling one wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants here on Monday.

Ashutosh smashed 66 not out off 31 balls and finished it with a huge six off Shahbaz Ahmed as DC chased down a target of 210 with three balls to spare. The right-hander hit five fours and five sixes in all.

DC were 7 for 3 at one stage and then 113 for 6 but Ashutosh and unheralded Vipraj Nigam (39 off 15 balls) added 55 runs in quick time before the Railways man finished it off in style despite wickets falling at the other end.

LSG were 20 short during batting and paid the price for not having any of their frontline pacers on the park due to injury. It didn't help that Ravi Bishnoi was hit for 53 runs.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals bowlers did well at the back-end to restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 209 for 8 on a batting paradise, despite attractive fifties from Mitchell Marsh (72) and Nicholas Pooran (75).

Kuldeep Yadav was easily the most impactful bowler with figures of 2 for 20 while Mitchell Starc used his variations to end with best figures 3 for 42 in four overs.

Brief Scores:

Lucknow Super Giants: 209 for 8 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 75, Mitchell Marsh 72; Kuldeep Yadav 2/20, Mitchell Starc 3/42).

Delhi Capitals: 211 for 9 in 19.3 overs (Ashutosh Sharma 66 not out; Shardul Thakur 2/19).