After back-to-back defeats, Chennai Super Kings targets victory against in-form Delhi Capitals

CHENNAI: After two successive defeats, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) returns home to the MA Chidambaram Stadium, hoping to reverse its fortunes against the high-flying Delhi Capitals (DC) in Saturday’s afternoon clash.

Both teams enter this game after a five-day break, which was a much-needed one for CSK to sit down and analyse its gameplan, especially batting.

Usually, coming back to Chepauk is CSK’s get-out-of-jail-card — the fortress where it has looked invincible. Maximising home advantage to the hilt by playing on spin-friendly tracks and familiar conditions.

But with the team looking unsettled both tactically and mentally, the “home advantage” feels less of a guarantee and more of a hope.

CSK’s back-to-back losses have exposed some chinks in its armour. There was a noticeable improvement in its batting approach against Rajasthan Royals compared to a debacle in its previous outing here against Royal Challengers Bengaluru where it suffered a 50-run defeat.

The top order failed to fire in unison, which ultimately reflected on the scorecard. Except for the first game, CSK failed to score 50 plus runs in the next two games at the powerplay.

Heading into Saturday’s clash, there are doubts over skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s availability, owing to an elbow injury he sustained in the previous game against RR. Rachin Ravindra offers solace at the top, but a lot will depend on Rahul Tripathi’s attacking start upfront, something he failed to capitalise so far, affecting the team’s ability to have a comfortable score initially while chasing big targets.

“We’re certainly not at our best at the moment, there’s no question about that, but we are looking at little areas in all facets of the game, we’re not too far off, there’s certainly some good stuff but we are trying to improve the game,” said CSK batting coach Michael Hussey during the pre-match press conference on match-eve.

“It’s still early in the season and we are trying to find the right combination, so we’re hoping to just keep improving along the way,” he added.

With the ball, it will have the help of current purple cap holder Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana, who looked comfortable bowling those yorkers against RR.

Although Khaleel Ahmed was expensive in that game, his run at home conditions looked solid, but will the pitch offer him assistance in an afternoon game is a million-dollar question.

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, arrives in Chennai unbeaten and confident. Faf du Plessis looks in good shape at the top along with Jake Fraser-McGurk and a strong middle-order line-up of Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam and the seasoned KL Rahul.

Mitchell Starc, who proved his money’s worth last time around here in the finale against SRH, is coming into this game after getting his first fifer in the league. His fiery spells have added a serious bite to DC’s bowling attack and tweaker Kuldeep Yadav can make use of the track to counter the middle-order of CSK.

Head-to-head

Matches played - 30

Wins - CSK - 19, DC - 11