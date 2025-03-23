IPL 2025: Noor Ahmad, Ravindra, Gaikwad star in CSK's win over Mumbai Indians

CHENNAI: It was a ‘paisa-vasool’ night for the packed crowd at MA Chidambaram Stadium as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets in the third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. Mumbai continued its streak of failing to win an opening match since the 2012 edition.

New recruits in CSK colours, Khaleel Ahmed and Noor Ahmad made all the difference with the ball, rattling Mumbai’s batting order and restricting them to 155 runs.

Deepak Chahar set the tone early in the second innings, removing Rahul Tripathi with a sharp bouncer caught behind by Ryan Rickelton. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and opener Rachin Ravindra then stitched together a solid 67-run partnership for the second wicket before Impact Player Vignesh Puthur dismissed Gaikwad for his maiden IPL wicket. Quick wickets of Shivam Dube and Sam Curran weren’t enough to derail CSK, as the formidable Ravindra Jadeja and Rachin ensured crucial runs that sealed the victory. Fans were treated to some MS Dhoni cameo towards the end, adding to their delight.

Earlier, Gaikwad had expressed excitement about Noor, and the Afghan spinner certainly lived up to expectations. After Mumbai’s top order crumbled, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav looked dangerous, poised to put their team in a commanding position—until Noor came into the attack in the eighth over.

Suryakumar was walking a fine line and could have been dismissed in a manner similar to Rohit Sharma, who was removed by Khaleel in the first over. Rohit flicked one off his pads straight into Dube’s hands, and Suryakumar nearly did the same, though the ball fell short. He was also given a lifeline when Ravichandran Ashwin dropped a catch in the tenth over.

Tilak and Suryakumar built a 50-run stand for the fourth wicket, but soon after, Dhoni’s lightning-quick glovework sent Suryakumar back to the dugout—his first stumping since 2020. Of course, it had to be Dhoni making it happen.

Noor continued his onslaught, removing Robin Minz in the following over. The crowd erupted as the ball flew toward Jadeja at long-off—they knew he wouldn’t miss, and they were right. Noor struck again in the same over, trapping Tilak plumb in front. The batter reviewed, but the decision stood as all the lights turned red.

Khaleel had already inflicted early damage in the powerplay. Rickelton’s promising start was cut short when he mis-timed a cut shot and chopped the ball onto his stumps. Will Jacks, settling in nicely, sent one down the ground for a boundary, but a quick discussion between Dube and Ashwin led to a decisive change in strategy. The very next ball, Jack lofted one straight into Dube’s hands.

Mumbai never recovered from the collapse. Despite a late flourish from Chahar, who played a handy knock of 28, they could only manage 155 in their 20 overs.

BRIEF SCORES: Mumbai Indians 155/9 in 20 overs (Noor Ahmad 4/18, Khaleel Ahmed 3/29) lost to Chennai Super Kings (Rachin Ravindra 65*, Ruturaj Gaikwad 53, Vignesh Puthur 3/32)