'Tried to bowl as many dot balls as possible vs RCB,' says spinner Harpreet Brar

BENGALURU: Punjab Kings' (PBKS) off-spinner Harpreet Brar, who shone with bowling figures of 2/13 in his side's 4-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has revealed his bowling plans and said he was trying bowl as many dot balls possible to create pressure on the home side at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

PBKS fought their hearts out but went down by four wickets against RCB at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB restricted the Punjab Kings to 176/6 before chasing down their target in 19.2 overs.



Brar's outstanding bowling applied pressure on RCB in their chase as the spinner turned the tide by removing both Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell in quick succession before Virat Kohli's authoritative 77(49) helped RCB register their first win of the IPL 2024.



Speaking about his performance, the off-spinner said, "I tried to dry up the runs as much as possible and I picked up two wickets in the process as well. I was trying to bowl as many dot balls as possible to create pressure on the batters. The dot balls give you wickets in the end."



Brar further expressed that the bowlers got a bit of help from the wicket at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, "It's all about bowling on the right lengths in T20 cricket. I look to bowl a little far away from the batters' hitting arc. We got a bit of help from the wicket in Bengaluru and it was not easy to strike the ball."



"We assessed the wicket well while we were batting and we found out that it was better to bowl on the stumps on that pitch. I just looked to focus on bowling at good lines and lengths during the game," The off-spinner.



The Punjab Kings will be next in action when they take on Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Saturday.

