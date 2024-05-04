Top performers in MI vs KKR match in IPL 2024

MUMBAI: In the 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched a 24-run win over Mumbai Indians. Following the win, KKR stand in second place on IPL 2024 standings with 14 points while, MI hold ninth place with 6 points.
Sunil Narine
Narine failed to shine while batting for KKR in the first inning. However, he picked up two wickets and gave away 22 runs in his four-over spell. He dismissed MI's Rohit Sharma and Nehal Wadhera.
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer played 52 balls and scored 70 runs at a strike rate of 134.62. He hammered 6 fours and 3 sixes during his time at the crease.
Manish Pandey
Manish struck 42 off 31 deliveries, which were laced evenly with two fours and two towering sixes. Pandey used his experience to pull KKR out of their woes and forged an 83-run stand with Venkatesh Iyer and helped KKR to be in a better place in the game.
Andre Russell
Andre Russell bagged two wickets and gave away 30 runs in his four-over spell. He helped KKR to defend the 170-run target on Friday.
Mitchell Starc
Starc made an extraordinary comeback in the T20 tournament returning with a figure of 4-33. The Knight Riders ended their 12-year wait for a victory at the Wankhede stadium with a 24-run win to edge closer to the playoff spots.