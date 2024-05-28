NEW DELHI: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) celebrated their historic third IPL title triumph with a resounding victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium. An all-round performance from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), including fiery spells by Mitchell Starc and Andre Russell and a half-century by Venkatesh Iyer, helped the Purple and Gold side secure their third title. Let’s look at the teams with the most titles won in the tournament history.

Chennai Super Kings (5 Titles) Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings is the most successful side in the history of the Indian Premier League. They have lifted the title five times in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023. Source: IPL









Mumbai Indians (5 Titles)

Mumbai Indians has won the Indian Premier League title a total of five times. The Hardik Pandya-led side won the IPL in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Source: IPL





Kolkata Knight Riders (3 Titles)

The Kolkata Knight Riders side is third in the list. The Knight Riders have won the Indian Premier League in 2012, 2014, and 2024.

Source: IPL





Rajasthan Royals & Gujarat Titans (1 Title)

Rajasthan Royals & Gujarat Titans have one title in the history of the Indian Premier League. Both sides went on to win the title in their debut season. Royals lifted the trophy in 2008 on the other hand Titans clinched it in 2022.

Source: IPL





Sunrisers Hyderabad & Deccan Chargers (1 Title)

Sunrisers Hyderabad & Deccan Chargers have one title in the history of the Indian Premier League. Sunrisers won the tile in 2016 whereas the Deccan Chargers clinched it in 2009.Teams with most titles in Indian Premier League

Source: IPL