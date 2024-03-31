Sunrisers Hyderabad’s explosive form threatens Gujarat Titans

AHMEDABAD: A depleted Gujarat Titans bowling attack will have to raise its game by quite a few notches if it intends to stop a marauding Sunrisers Hyderabad team fresh from its record total against Mumbai Indians, in the upcoming afternoon IPL match here on Sunday.

Sunrisers is coming here on the back of breaking the ceiling for all time IPL total when it plundered 277 against Mumbai Indians to secure its first win of the season.

First time skipper Shubman Gill’s Titans, which started off with a win at home against Mumbai Indians, lost in Chennai in its previous game.

The profligate Umesh Yadav is no match for injured Mohmmed Shami and that is proving to be a big factor for Titans.

The resounding 63-run defeat affected its net run rate as it plummeted to -1.425, worst among the league’s 10 teams, which could cause some problems towards the business end of the tournament. It can’t be denied that losing Hardik Pandya, who lends necessary balance with his all-round skills has also been a big factor.

Winner and runner-up in the last two seasons, GT’s success under Pandya has centred around one of their batters ability to come up trumps and play a match-winning role.

Whether it’s Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Pandya, or Rahul Tewatia, one of them has typically ignited the batting line-up. However, in the absence of the inspirational India all-rounder, its batting display appears drab and lacks its usual spark.

GT had a one-day style batting approach chasing Super Kings’ imposing 207, and barring Sai Sudharsan none could reach 30s.

The likes of Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar look unidimensional, while Gill’s T20 batting will again come under scrutiny, after his knocks of 31 and 8.

That its finisher Miller (12 and 21) is also struggling underscored its slow approach in the middle overs (11-15) where it managed just 34 runs.

They would hope that Miller is able to get his mojo back as they would have to bat out of their skin to match SRH’s batting might.

Tournament dark horse SRH has lit up the IPL with a record-breaking performance at home in its last match.

Its 277/3 against Mumbai in Hyderabad on Wednesday took it past the previous record IPL total of 263/5 set by Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013.

Australia World Cup winner Travis Head (62; 24b) made a stunning debut for SRH, smashing the fastest fifty for the franchise, taking 18 balls for the milestone to give it an explosive start.

The feat was then bettered by uncapped Indian Abhishek Sharma who got to his fifty in just 16 balls.

With the South African duo of Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen too being in imperious form lower down the order, the likes of Umesh Yadav and Rashid Khan will be tested.

Being an afternoon match, the dry surface may also prove handy for the spinners as Rashid and Sai Kishore will be crucial for either sides.