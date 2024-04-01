SRH's Abhishek Sharma completes 1,000 runs in IPL career

AHMEDABAD: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Abhishek Sharma completed 1,000 Indian Premier League (IPL) runs on Sunday.

The 23-year-old accomplished this milestone during his side's IPL clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad.

Abhishek scored 29 in 20 balls, with two fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 145.00.

In 50 IPL matches, this hard-hitting all-rounder has scored 1,017 runs in 48 innings at an average of 24.21, with a strike rate of over 142. He has scored five half-centuries, with the best score of 75.

Out of these runs, 63 runs in three matches have come with Delhi Capitals. Abhishek played one season with the Blue and Red franchise back in 2018 and joined SRH in 2019.

In 47 matches for SRH, Abhishek has scored 954 runs at an average of 23.26 and a strike rate of 140.5, with five half-centuries. His best score is 75. His best IPL season was back in 2022, scoring 426 runs in 14 matches at an average of 30.43 and a strike rate of over 133, including two fifties.

In the ongoing season, Abhishek is the seventh-highest run-getter, having made 124 runs in three matches at an average of 41.33 and a strike rate of 200, with one half-century. His best score is 63.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's all-time highest run-getter is Australian legend David Warner, having scored 4,014 runs in 95 matches at an average of 49.55 and a strike rate of over 142.59. He smashed two centuries and 40 fifties for the team, with the best score of 126.

The highest run-scorer in the IPL of all time in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who has scored 7,444 runs in 240 matches and 232 innings at an average of 37.78 and a strike rate of 130.27. He has scored seven centuries and 52 fifties in his IPL career, with the best score of 113.

Coming to the match, SRH opted to bat first after winning the toss. However, none of the batters could post a big score. Abhishek Sharma (29 in 20 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Abdul Samad (29 in 14 balls, with three fours and a six) were the top run-scorers for the side as they posted 162/8 in their 20 overs.

Mohit Sharma (3/25) was the pick of the bowlers for GT. Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav and Noor Ahmed also got a wicket each.

In the run chase, GT lost openers Wriddhiman Saha (25 in 13 balls, with a four and two sixes) and skipper Shubman Gill (36 in 28 balls, with two fours and a six). However, knocks from Sai Sudarshan (45 in 36 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and David Miller (44* in 27 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes), guided GT to a seven-wicket win with five balls left.

Mohit was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his spell.

GT is in the fourth spot in the points tally, with two wins and a loss, giving them a total of four points. SRH is in the fifth spot, with a win and two losses, giving them a total of two points.