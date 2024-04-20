Need to improve on bowling in Power-play, says Gaikwad after loss to LSG

LUCKNOW: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has blamed his team's inability to kick-off scoring in the middle overs and loss of wickets at regular junctures for falling short by 10-15 runs in the eight-wicket defeat to hosts Lucknow Super Giants in Match 34 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

K.L. Rahul (82) and Quinton de Kock (54) shared a 134-run opening partnership during a batting masterclass, helping Lucknow Super Giants beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in the highest successful run chase at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

After M.S Dhoni nailed the last bite by scoring 28 off nine deliveries to help CSK reach a modest 176/6 in 20 overs, Rahul and de Kock's partnership ensured that LSG romped to 180/2 in 19 overs to win the match by eight wickets.

Gaikwad said they finished off their innings very well. "We finished off very well, couldn't have asked for more. But after the Power-play, we couldn't kick off till 14-15th over. We lost wickets regularly and were 10-15 short," the CSK captain said.

He said the wicket was slightly difficult to bat but with dew coming in, became easier later in the night. "Slightly difficult to bat but with the Impact Player rule you need an extra batter. With dew coming on later, felt 180-190 could have been good," said Gaikwad.

Gaikwad said bowling in Power-play is what they need to improve on. He said he was looking for his team to come back hard with the two teams scheduled to play again at Chepauk soon. "(Bowling in Power-play) is one area we would like to improve, puts the opposition on the back foot if we can get wickets in the Power-play. Good to play them again soon, will come back with homework done," said the CSK captain.