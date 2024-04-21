Little room for error as struggling RCB faces dominant Knight Riders

KOLKATA: Aware that it cannot afford any more slip-ups, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have its task cut out when it faces dominant host Kolkata Knight Riders in a tricky Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

RCB’s pursuit of a maiden IPL title has once again hit a roadblock following six losses in seven matches.

With five consecutive defeats, the bottom-ranked RCB now confronts the daunting task of winning its remaining seven games to keep its playoff prospects alive. For a side that has been severely let down by its bowlers and relies heavily on the batting prowess of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and veteran Dinesh Karthik, facing KKR presents a significant challenge.

“From a bowling perspective, we don’t have as many weapons. So, unfortunately, it comes down to the batters to make sure that we use our form and our confidence. The scores that we put on the board are probably going to be the only way we are going to get into the competition,” its skipper Du Plessis has admitted earlier.

The fact that it is coming after conceding the IPL’s record total of 287/3 by Sunrisers Hyderabad in its last match will undoubtedly linger in the minds of its bowlers.

It would not be a bad idea to bring back its most expensive (Rs 11.5-crore) buy this season, Alzarri Joseph, to go alongside Mohammed Siraj, who was not picked against SRH.

Joseph has bagged a solitary wicket in three appearances for RCB while also getting hammered at 11.89 runs per over.

Glenn Maxwell’s spin also could have been a nice option, but the struggling Australian all-rounder, who pulled out of the game against SRH citing “mental fatigue”, is also battling a hip strain that may keep him out of action for some more time.

Its batting has centred around the two openers -- Kohli and Du Plessis -- and Karthik, while the rest of the players have failed miserably.

Kohli is once again leading the run chart with 361 runs at 72.20, though his middle over strike rate of 135 has been a cause of concern. The star Indian batter more often than not was seen to have slowed down against the spinners in the crucial 7-15th over phase after getting a start in the power play.

Du Plessis has been its next best batter with 232 runs, but it’s seasoned wicketkeeper-batter Karthik, who has been phenomenal in his final IPL season.

The veteran has amassed 226 runs at a strike-rate of 205-plus and in the monstrous chase against SRH, it was his 35-ball 83 that gave it hope of scripting an improbable win before it fell short by 25 runs.

The trio will again have to play a key role against the likes of Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana.

The home side will also be coming on the back of a defeat to Rajasthan Royals in a last-ball finish.

So KKR, which has played one match less then RCB, will also eye a return to winning ways and inch closer to playoffs by taking its tally to 10 points at the midway stage.