IPL 2024: Will Jacks ton propels RCB to a 9 wicket win over GT

CHENNAI: Will Jacks ton secured secured Royal Challengers Bengaluru its third win of the season when they defeated Gujarat Titans by nine wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

In the first, Faf du Plessis went with a spinner in the first over, and it worked well as Swapnil Singh dismissed opener Wriddhiman Saha in the last ball of the first over to give the away team an early advantage.

And just after the powerplay, Glenn Maxwell picked up the wicket of skipper Shubman Gill (16 off 19 balls).

With two wickets down, the Tamil Nadu batters Sai Sudharsan and Shahrukh Khan stood tall for GT, partnering in an 86-run partnership to help the home team tackle the middle of the first innings.

After Shahrukh Khan got out, Sudharsan was at the crease till the end to keep the scoreboard up and running, smashing 8 boundaries and 4 sixes.

In return, RCB's top-order came alive as Virat Kohli and Wil Jacks dominated the game and never looked back as they got their team crucial two points, and with a four-over win margin, it will definitely boost their net run-rate.

Will Jacks scored 100 runs off just 41 balls, smashing 5 fours and 10 sixes. But it was not an easy start to his innings as he only scored 17 runs on the first 17 balls he played.