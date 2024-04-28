IPL 2024: Sai's explosive knock powers GT to score 200 runs against RCB

CHENNAI: Sai Sudharsan's 84-run knock powered Gujarat Titans to score 200 runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

In the afternoon game, Faf du Plessis went with a spinner in the first over, and it worked well as Swapnil Singh dismissed opener Wriddhiman Saha in the last ball of the first over to give the away team an early advantage.

And just after the powerplay, Glenn Maxwell picked up the wicket of skipper Shubman Gill (16 off 19 balls).

With two wickets down, the Tamil Nadu batters Sai Sudharsan and Shahrukh Khan stood tall for GT, partnering in an 86-run partnership to help the home team tackle the middle of the first innings.

After Shahrukh Khan got out, Sudharsan was at the crease till the end to keep the scoreboard up and running, smashing 8 boundaries and 4 sixes.