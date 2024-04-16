Begin typing your search...
IPL 2024: RR wins the toss, opts to bowl first against KKR
In the head-to-head battle between these two teams, KKR leads by 14-13 against RR.
CHENNAI: Rajasthan Royals wins the toss, decides to bowl first in the table toppers clash at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday.
In mid-way through the campaign, both the teams look solid in all the three departments and inching towards the qualification for playoffs.
Meanwhile, RR is coming into this match after two nervy games. And KKR hasn’t been beaten at home this season.
