IPL 2024: RCB wins the toss, opts to bat against SRH

HYDERABAD: Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are on a six-match losing streak and their hopes of making it to the playoffs are all but over. The Pat Cummins-led side is at the third spot. In the previous clash between the sides in the ongoing tournament, SRH thrashed RCB by 25 runs, registering the highest total the highest score in IPL history which is 287 for 3.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis said during the time of the toss, "We are gonna bat first. We feel like our fans go with us everywhere. These boys have been playing some amazing cricket, hopefully, we can put some scoreboard pressure on them. We fought really hard in the last game. Same team."

SRH skipper Pat Cummins said during the time of the toss, "It's been awesome, good to be back here. It's my first year here. The amount of people wearing orange, feels like a good place. We want to bat the same way. We have to adjust quicker as a bowling side. Unadkat comes in for Washington Sundar."

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Will Jacks, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan.