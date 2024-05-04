IPL 2024: RCB v GT head-to-head; When and where to watch

BENGALURU: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) in the match 52 of the IPL 2024 on Saturday.

Bengaluru are sitting tenth in the points table with just three wins in ten games while Gujarat are placed eighth with four wins.

Bengaluru and Gujarat have faced each other in 4 matches in IPL. Out of these 4 games, Bangalore have won 2 whereas Gujarat have come out victorious on 2 occasions.

RCB V KKR head-to-head: 4

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 2

Gujarat Titans: 2

RCB v GT match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

RCB v GT match venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live broadcast match of RCB v GT match on television in India: The RCB v GT match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of RCB v GT will be available on JioCinema.