IPL 2024: RCB need 182 runs to win

CHENNAI: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) managed to secure 181 runs at the end of 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Batting first, Quinton de Cock displayed great performance with the bat scoring 81 off 56 balls.

Marcus Stoinis added 24 runs to his tally, but got knocked by Glenn Maxwell.

In the end, Nicholas Pooran gave LSG, a decent finish by scoring 40 runs.