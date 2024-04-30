IPL 2024: Players to watch out for in LSG-MI clash

LUCKNOW: Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the 48th encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.









Tilak Varma (MI)

Tilak Vama played a gutsy knock that drove Mumbai Indians out of troubled waters against Rajasthan Royals in the last fixture. He scored 65 runs in 45 balls, with five fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 144.44.









KL Rahul (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is the seventh-highest run-scorer in the Indian Premier League 2024, with 378 runs at an average of 42.00 and four half-centuries, though his strike rate of around 144.









Hardik Pandya (MI)

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya played a brilliant knock in the last match against Delhi Capitals in the previous game of the Indian Premier League 2024. The right-hand batter scored 46 runs off 24 balls with the help of four boundaries and three sixes.









Deepak Hooda (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants batter Deepak Hooda played a brilliant knock in the last match against Rajasthan Royals in the previous game of the Indian Premier League 2024. The right-hand batter scored 50 runs off 31 balls with the help of seven fours.









Tim David (MI)

Mumbai Indians batter Tim David played a brilliant cameo in the last match against Delhi Capitals in the previous game of the Indian Premier League 2024. The right-hand batter scored 37 runs off just 17 balls with the help of two boundaries and three sixes at a strike rate of 217.65.



