IPL 2024: MI wins the toss, elects to bowl against CSK

CHENNAI: Mumbai Indians wins the toss, decides to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

CSK vs MI will always be one of the biggest rivalry in IPL. But for the first time, this high-octane clash will not witness MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma as captains.

In this new era of rivalry between these two teams, Pandya-led MI, after a tough start to the season, clinched two wins in a row and will look to extend the streak to climb up the table.

Meanwhile, CSK are yet to post a win away from home this season.

With dew being a major factor in this venue, the team chasing will benefit from it.

However, by the looks of the last two games in Wankhede, it will definitely be a high-scoring extravaganza in the last game of the rivalry week in this IPL edition.