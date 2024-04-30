Begin typing your search...

IPL 2024: LSG wins the toss, opts to bowl against MI

In the head-to-head battle between these two teams, LSG leads by 3-1 against MI

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 April 2024 1:34 PM GMT
IPL 2024: LSG wins the toss, opts to bowl against MI
X

KL Rahul during the toss (Screengrab)

CHENNAI: Lucknow Super Giants wins the toss, decides to bowl against Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday.

In the last five games played in this stadium, no team has managed to breach that 200-run mark. And with Lucknow spinners having an edge over Mumbai spinners, that might go in favour of the home team.

In terms of the points table, Lucknow looks better compared to Mumbai, and a win in this game will help them in the fight for the top four.

IPL2024LSG vs MIRohit SharmaKL Rahul
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X