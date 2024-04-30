IPL 2024: LSG wins the toss, opts to bowl against MI

CHENNAI: Lucknow Super Giants wins the toss, decides to bowl against Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday.

In the last five games played in this stadium, no team has managed to breach that 200-run mark. And with Lucknow spinners having an edge over Mumbai spinners, that might go in favour of the home team.

In terms of the points table, Lucknow looks better compared to Mumbai, and a win in this game will help them in the fight for the top four.