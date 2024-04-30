Begin typing your search...

IPL 2024: LSG restricts MI for 144 runs

After being put to bat, MI lost four wickets early in the powerplay which helped the LSG bowlers to restrict them for such a small target.

30 April 2024
IPL 2024: LSG restricts MI for 144 runs
Hardik Pandya during the match (PTI)

CHENNAI: Mumbai Indians managed to score 144 runs against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Sports Complex on Tuesday.

After being put to bat, MI lost four wickets early in the powerplay which helped the LSG bowlers to restrict them for such a small target.

Mohsin Khan's spell of 2/36 helped the home team.


IPL 2024MIvsLSGNehal WadheraMayank Yadav
Online Desk

