IPL 2024: LSG restricts MI for 144 runs
After being put to bat, MI lost four wickets early in the powerplay which helped the LSG bowlers to restrict them for such a small target.
CHENNAI: Mumbai Indians managed to score 144 runs against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Sports Complex on Tuesday.
Mohsin Khan's spell of 2/36 helped the home team.
