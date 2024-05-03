IPL 2024: KKR shot out for paltry 169 despite Venkatesh’s 70 in IPL clash against MI

MUMBAI: Kolkata Knight Riders’ aggressive approach came a cropper on a sluggish surface as they were bowled out for a paltry 169 against Mumbai Indians despite Venkatesh Iyer’s half-century in an IPL match here on Friday.

Venkatesh scored 70 off 52 balls but his selfish attitude of trying to preserve his own wicket by sacrificing enforcer Andre Russell certainly cost the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned side 20 runs. Veteran Manish Pandey scored 42 off 31 balls in a stand of 83 for the sixth wicket with Venkatesh. Just like the top-order was blown away before the total reached 60, the last five fell for just 29 runs as Jasprit Bumrah (3/18 in 3.5 overs) was too hot to handle with his toe-crushers at the death.

On a two-paced wicket which had the odd delivery coming on to the bat slower than expected, KKR batters were guilty of rushing into their shots and and not reading the track well before formulating their plans.

As a result, half of their side was back in the hut in the powerplay without having anything significant on the board.

After the explosive top order cut a sorry figure, Rinku Singh (8) too squandered an opportunity to bat big, forcing KKR to turn to the experienced Pandey as impact sub for rescue.

And to a large extent, Pandey delivered the goods playing in his first game this IPL in a challenging situation.

Without any unwanted risk, Pandey led the recovery for KKR with a sturdy sixth wicket stand with Venkatesh.

Pandey did well to finish at 42 off 31 balls with two sixes and as many fours.

At the start, Nuwan Thushara (3/42) dismantled KKR’s top order with three wickets early on.

The slingy Sri Lankan accounted for Phil Salt (4), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (13) and KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer (6) inside the powerplay.

After Salt got a top edge on a short delivery and Raghuvanshi played one meekly to extra cover, Iyer flicked one straight to mid-on which marked a horror start for the KKR.

KKR’s slide continued when immediately after pulling MI skipper Hardik Pandya (2/44) over fine leg for a six, Sunil Narine (8) missed a straight one which knocked off his leg stump, leaving his side reeling at 43 for four.

His lack of time in the middle leading to lack of big scores has been cited as the prime reason Rinku did not find a place in the Indian side for the World Cup.

But when the opportunity presented itself with Rinku walking out to bat as early as in the fifth over, he failed to make it count.

Two fours were hit off his first three balls but the talented left-hander too was foxed by slowness of the surface when Piyush Chawla bowled a wrong’un.

Looking to work the ball on the leg side, Rinku presented Chawla with an easy return catch to go past Dwayne Bravo and become the second highest wicket-taker (184) in IPL history.