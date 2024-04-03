Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs

VISAKHAPATNAM: Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Delhi Capitals by 106 runs to continue their winning run in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.

Set an improbable target of 273, Delhi Capitals were all out for 166 in 17.2 overs.

Batting first, the seasoned Sunil Narine and young Angkrish Raghuvanshi struck scintillating half-centuries to power Kolkata Knight Riders to an imposing 272 for seven.

Narine blasted 85 in a mere 39 balls while the 18-year-old Raghuvanshi smashed his way to 54 off 27 deliveries, as the DC bowlers ran for cover.

Andre Russell blazed away to 41 in just 19 balls while Rinku Singh made 26 in eight balls, continuing KKR's dominance through the innings.

For DC, skipper Rishabh Pant hammered 55 in 25 balls while Tristan Stubbs sizzled with 54 in 32 deliveries.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 272/7 in 20 overs (Sunil Narine 85, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 54, Andre Russell 41; Anrich Nortje 3/59).

Delhi Capitals: 166 all out in 17.2 overs (Rishabh Pant 55, Tristan Stubbs 54; Vaibhav Arora 4/27, Varun Chakaravarthy 4/33).