IPL 2024: KKR breaks home jinx, defeats RCB by 7 wickets
CHENNAI: The home team winning streak, which lasted for nine games, was broken by Kolkata Knight Riders when they defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chinnaswamy on Friday.
The opening partnership of Phil Salt and Sunil Narine (86 off 39), helped KKR to give an early push in the run-chase.
It was followed by good knocks of Venkatesh Iyer (50) and Shreyas Iyer (39*) to help them win the game.
