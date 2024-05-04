Begin typing your search...

IPL 2024: GT sets a target of 148 runs against RCB

Shahrukh Khan emerged as highest run scorer for Gujarat Titans scoring 37 runs off 24 balls.

4 May 2024
RCB players celebrates after a wicket (PTI)

CHENNAI: Gujarat Titans managed to score 147 runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday in match 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

After putting Gujarat Titans to bat, the pace attack of Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal dominated the GT batting line up, picking up two wickets each.

IPL 2024RCB VS GTRashid KhanM Shahrukh Khan
