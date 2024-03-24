IPL 2024: GT beats MI by 6 runs

AHMEDABAD: Mumbai Indians maintained the tradition of losing their opening match of IPL since 2012 with Gujarat Titans snatching an improbable six-run victory in a thrilling match here on Sunday.

While Jasprit Bumrah bowled a couple of terrific spells to restrict Gujarat Titans to 168 for 6 in 20 overs, MI lost their way after Rohit Sharma's dismissal to end up on 162 for 9 in 20 overs.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 168 for 6 (Sai Sudharsan 45, Jasprit Bumrah 3/14). MI 162 for 9 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 43, Dewald Brevis 46, MOhit Sharma 2/32, Spencer Johnson 2/32).