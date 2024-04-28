IPL 2024: Gaikwad, Mitchell shine as CSK posts a target of 213 runs against SRH

CHENNAI: Ruturaj Gaikwad's brilliant 98 helped Chennai Super Kings score 212 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad here at the Chepauk Stadium on Sunday.

The opening pair troubles continue for CSK as Ajinkya Rahane once again failed to score big and got out for nine runs. But that didn't stop the Super Kings, as Daryl Mitchell and Ruturaj Gaikwad partnered to post 107 runs for the second wicket partnership.

After failing to score as an opener in the first part of the season, Mitchell scored 52 runs off 32 balls (4x7, 6x1) to keep the run rate up and above in the middle part of the innings.

But Ruturaj stole the spotlight as he scored 98 runs off 54 balls, smashing 10 fours and 3 sixes, but got out in the final over by T Natarajan going for a big one, falling short in the hands of Nitish Kumar at deep mid-wicket.



