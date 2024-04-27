Delhi Capitals register their highest total in IPL

CHENNAI:Delhi Capitals (DC) posted their highest total in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they went on to score 257/4 in the clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Saturday. Explosive knocks by Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, and Shai Hope guided the team to a mammoth total of 257/4 against the five-time champion MI in the 43rd encounter of IPL 2024.

Delhi Capitals' previous best score in the cash-rich league was 231/4 which came against Punjab Kings at Arun Jaitley Stadium in IPL 2011. Coming to the match, MI put DC to bat first after winning the toss. Jake Fraser McGurk (84 in 27 balls, with 11 fours and six sixes) and Abhishek Porel (36 in 27 balls, with three fours and a six) had a quickfire 114-run opening stand in 45 balls.

After their dismissals, Shai Hope (41 in 17 balls, with five sixes), skipper Rishabh Pant (29 in 18 balls with two fours and two sixes), Tristan Stubbs (48 in 25 balls with six fours and two sixes) and Axar Patel (11* in six balls with a six) continued scoring at a high run rate and took the team past 250 in the allotted 20 overs. Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Nabi and Nuwan Thusara got a wicket each for Mumbai Indians.