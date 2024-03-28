IPL 2024: DC wins toss, opts to bowl against RR

CHENNAI: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to field first against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Thursday. The Rajasthan-based franchise will have an upper hand going into the game as they are coming off a win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Currently, RR are second in the IPL standings with two points against their name.

Delhi, however, started their IPL 2024 campaign with a loss against the Punjab Kings. They currently sit eighth on the points table. Speaking at the toss, DC skipper Pant said Anrich Nortje and Mukesh Kumar will come into the game in place of Ishant Sharma and Shai Hope.

"We'll bowl first. The wicket looks fine and we want to use it, there might be some dew in the 2nd innings. Feels good to play 100 matches for the same franchise, but every game is important for me. Most of the concerns are regarding injury, but these are things you can't control. Two changes for us - Ishant hasn't recovered, Shai Hope has a back spasm. Anrich Nortje and Mukesh Kumar come in," Pant said. RR captain Samson said they wanted to field first as dew might come into play in the second innings.

"We would have bowled first, dew could come in the second innings. Both pitches have an even covering of grass, but the last match was an afternoon game. All the 10 teams are geared up and prepared well, we just need to follow the process and not think too much, then we will be fine. Same team for us," Samson said.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (Wk/C), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (Wk/C), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan.