IPL 2024: DC v RR overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals (DC) to play host to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 56 of the IPL 2024 on Tuesday.

DC have played 11 games this season, winning five and losing six. DC are currently sixth in the IPL standings with 10 points and an NRR of -0.442.

Meanwhile, RR are currently second in the IPL 2024 standings with 16 points and a net run rate of +0.622. They have won eight out of their 10 matches so far this season.

DC have won three out of their last five games, whereas RR have won four of their last five matches coming into Tuesday's game.

In the head-to-head matchups, the two teams have played each other 28 times in the IPL with RR winning 15 of those matches and the Capitals emerging victorious in 13 games.

DC v RR head-to-head 28-

Delhi Capitals: 13

Rajasthan Royals: 15

DC v RR match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

DC v RR match venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Live broadcast of DC v RR match on television in India: The DC v RR match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of DC v RR is available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, Ishant Sharma, David Warner, Gulbadin Naib, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara