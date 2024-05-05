IPL 2024: CSK's Matheesha Pathirana returns to Sri Lanka, likely to miss rest of season

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might face a big blow as its star pacer Matheesha Pathirana is likely to miss out on the remainder of the season due to a hamstring injury and will be returning to Sri Lanka for further recovery.

"Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana is nursing a hamstring injury and will be returning to Sri Lanka for further recovery," stated a media release from CSK.

The news comes at a time when the CSK has already been reeling under a severe shortage of bowlers with Deepak Chahar sustaining an injury after bowling just two deliveries in the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at home. On the other hand, Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman, who had an amazing stint with the ball, and is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, had to return due to national duties.

With Shardul Thakur not finding his form and Richard Gleeson just starting out, Pathirana’s absence could definitely cost CSK big time in the last stages of the tournament.

The Sri Lankan pacer has played six matches for the team this season and has clinched 13 wickets with an economy rate of 7.68. He was also adjourned player of the match in the match against Mumbai Indians for his spell of 4/28.